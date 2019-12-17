UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia To Allow Medicinal Cannabis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Zambia to allow medicinal cannabis

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Zambia on Monday decided to allow the cultivation of cannabis for export for medicinal purposes, a government spokesperson said.

Up to now, the cultivation or possession of cannabis for whatever reasons was prohibited in Zambia and subject to a jail sentence.

" I wish to confirm that the cabinet...

gave its approval, in principle, ... for the cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes," said spokesperson Dora Siliya in a statement.

Siliya added that the health ministry would provide overall leadership as well as coordinate the issuance of licenses.

Cannabis for medicinal purposes has been authorised in around 30 countries.

Related Topics

Jail Zambia Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

2 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

20 minutes ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

20 minutes ago

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scie ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.