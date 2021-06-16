UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia Truck Crash Kills 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Zambia truck crash kills 19

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 19 people were killed and five injured after a truck in which they were travelling plunged into a river in northern Zambia, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday night when 57 people, mainly traders in goats and beans, were travelling to Kasama city, around 850 kilometres (about 525 miles) north of the capital, Lusaka, provincial police commissioner Jestus Nsokolo told AFP"So far, 19 have died and 21 escaped unhurt while five are in a critical condition," he said, adding that the driver was believed to have been going too fast.

The driver was unscathed and escaped the scene, Nsokolo said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Died Kasama Lusaka Zambia National University

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

9 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabou ..

2 hours ago

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

2 hours ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.