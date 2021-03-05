UrduPoint.com
Zambia Youths Eager To Acquire Chinese Technology Skills

Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Zambia youths eager to acquire Chinese technology skills

KITWE, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Zambian youths are eager to learn technology and other skills transfer from the Chinese to foster national development in the country, a senior Zambian government official said on Friday.

Japhen Mwakalombe minister of Copperbelt Province said the strengthening of the bilateral relations between China and Zambia is meant to benefit the young generation.

"Our focus on the two countries' bilateral cooperation is to see the youths acquiring knowledge from the Chinese as that will enable them to participate in national development," he told Xinhua in an interview.

Mwakalombe is optimistic that Chinese technology will go a long way in advancing national development in Zambia.

On the inflow of Chinese in the Copperbelt Province, the increased investment by Chinese in the region shows that strong relations exist between the two countries.

"The enabling investment opportunities were attracting the Chinese to consider investing in the Province and the country as a whole," he said.

And Kitwe business Association representative Matthew Lungu said the Chinese were contributing towards the economic development in the country.

"The companies that have been established by the Chinese have created jobs for our youths and were able to have income to support their families," he said.

Lungu said the bilateral relations between China and Zambia have not only benefited Zambia on the national level but are spilling over to communities through Chinese investments.

He said Zambian youths who have been employed by the Chinese should ensure that they emulate the Asians' hard-working culture.

