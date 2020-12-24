Zambian leader pardons 130 inmates to mark Christmas commemoration

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday pardoned 130 inmates as part of the commemoration of this year's Christmas Day which falls on December 25.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said the pardoning of the inmates was in line with the powers vested on the president in the constitution.

He said during a press briefing streamlined on Facebook that among those pardoned included 113 male inmates and 17 females.

According to him, the pardoning of the inmates will help in decongesting correctional facilities in the country and allow inmates to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He however said correctional facilities have not recorded any COVID-19 cases to date and pledged the government's support to continue supporting authorities to ensure continuous adherence to preventive measures.

Zambia has currently over 22,000 inmates.