(@FahadShabbir)

LUSAKA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Zambia's cabinet has approved the introduction and publication of a bill to introduce a law on cybersecurity and cybercrimes, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said during its meeting on Monday, the cabinet approved the publication and introduction in the parliament of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Bill.

She said in a release that the move follows the approval of the National Cyber Security policy by the cabinet last month.

Siliya said the cabinet was concerned at the lack of comprehensive legislation that provides for cybersecurity in the country that offers protection to persons against cybercrime or that provides child online protection.

The law, she said, intends to promote the responsible use of social media platforms.

The bill also aims to ensure the provision of cybersecurity in the country, declaration and protection of critical information infrastructure, provide for the collection of and preservation of evidence of computer and network-related crimes as well as provide for the registration of cybersecurity services providers.