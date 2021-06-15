UrduPoint.com
Zambia's First President Kaunda's Condition Stable

Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The condition of Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda has been stable, his office said on Tuesday.

Rodrick Ngolo, Administrative Assistant in the Office of the First President said the condition was stable and that the medical team attending to him were on top of things.

He said that preliminary tests have indicated that he has pneumonia which they were currently treating him for.

"The doctors are currently doing more tests on him. But the initial tests have shown he has a problem in his chest. He has a history of pneumonia and they are currently treating him for that," he told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

Kaunda, 97, was hospitalized at a military hospital, the Maina Soko Medical Center in Lusaka, the country's capital on Monday.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964 when the country got its independence from Britain to 1991.

