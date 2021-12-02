Lusaka, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The August election of Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, which he won by a landslide, was widely hailed as a milestone for African opposition movements.

But while in his first 100 days in office Hichilema had reassured investors, he has been seen to drag his feet on promises to fight corruption and reduce poverty, fuelling impatience among voters.

Zambians turned out en masse to vote for change on August 12, fed up with growing economic hardship and repression under their former leader Edgar Lungu.

Hichilema inherited a heavily indebted country -- the first in Africa to default during Covid -- and soured bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sworn in on August 24, he vowed to revive the economy, root out graft and woo back scarred investors to Africa's second copper producer.

Much of the international community remains starry-eyed, but some Zambians are beginning to feel disenchanted.

"The president is too slow," said Martin Nawa, a 30-year-old newspaper vendor in the capital Lusaka.

"These people are hiding whatever they have stolen," he told AFP, referring to alleged embezzlement by the previous regime.

Critics say Hichilema has been slow to take action against wrongdoers.

So far, only one former state journalist has been charged for acquiring property with public funds. She was freed after surrendering her assets.

"He has only shown the will to fight corruption, but he will not achieve anything with the same officials in the police" and anti-graft bodies, said Zambian rights activist Brebner Changala.