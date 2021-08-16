Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Zambia's outgoing leader Edgar Lungu on Monday conceded defeat and congratulated his successor and longtime rival Hakainde Hichileme who scored a landslide victory in bitterly-contested presidential elections.

"I would therefore like to congratulate my brother... Hichilema for becoming the seventh republican president," he said in a radio address.