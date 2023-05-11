UrduPoint.com

Zambia's President Defends 'economic Diplomacy' To Escape Debt

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said his copper-rich country needs to forge diverse economic partnerships worldwide to extract itself from a debt burden he described as a "python around our necks." The African nation in 2020 became the first on the continent to default on its foreign debt -- estimated at $17.3 billion -- since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zambia has since sought help to restructure its debt through a G20 mechanism, which is co-chaired by Paris and Beijing, but implementation has been slow.

The United States has accused Zambia's biggest creditor China, which according to financial researchers is owed $6.6 billion, of dragging its feet.

The debt is "like a python around our necks, ribs and legs," Hichilema said in an interview with Agence France-Presse in Paris after meeting President Emmanuel Macron for talks on Wednesday.

We need to "close this long overdue debt re-structuring, put it to bed and release resources and time and attention to the development side of our agenda," he said.

Since the businessman-turned-politician's election in 2021, the country has worked towards restoring relations with donors.

Western countries have hailed good governance and progress on reforms under his presidency, seeing in the nation a promising partner on a continent where China, Russia and Turkey are seeking to advance their influence.

