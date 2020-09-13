UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zampa Strikes As Australia Hold England To 231-9 In 2nd ODI

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Zampa strikes as Australia hold England to 231-9 in 2nd ODI

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Adam Zampa proved a thorn in England's side again as Australia restricted the world champions to 231-9 in the second one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The leg-spinner took 3-36 from a maximum 10 overs to follow his 4-55 during Australia's 19-run win in Friday's first of a three-match series.

England captain Eoin Morgan top-scored with 42 but could not prevent his side slumping to 149-8 in the 41st over.

But a ninth-wicket partnership of 76 between the recalled Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35 not out) kept England in the game.

Rashid pulled fast bowler Pat Cummins for six before last man Jofra Archer ended the innings with a four off Mitchell Marsh.

Morgan, having called for England to play on the kind of slow pitches they can expect when the next T20 and 50-over World Cups are staged in India, saw his top-order struggle to time the ball on a relatively sluggish track against a disciplined Australia attack after he won the toss.

If Australia, who decided against recalling Steve Smith after the star batsman missed Friday's match with a concussion injury, win they will inflict England's first defeat in a bilateral ODI series since a 2017 reverse in India.

Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc enjoyed an early strike when he had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for a duck.

Jason Roy hit three fours in an over off fast bowler Josh Hazlewood -- an off-drive, a whip shot through square leg and a square-cut.

But his promising 21 ended when he was run out by Marcus Stoinis' direct hit from cover as Test captain Joe Root, struggling for runs, set off for a risky single.

A change of bat saw Root hit two fours off Cummins and his pulled six off Stoinis brought up a fifty partnership with Morgan.

Zampa, however, struck third ball when Root edged a well-flighted delivery to Australia captain Aaron Finch at slip to end an innings of 39 off 73 balls.

Left-hander Morgan hit fours off successive Zampa deliveries and Finch, with Jos Buttler in, recalled Cummins.

His move was vindicated when Cummins had Buttler lbw for just three.

Zampa had Morgan lbw on review to end a relatively fluent 52-ball innings and then had Sam Billings, fresh from his maiden ODI hundred on Friday, chopping on for just eight.

Related Topics

India Attack T20 World Australia Rashid Man Jos Mitchell Sam Billings Adam Zampa Old Trafford Sunday 2017 National University From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal departmen ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 640 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveri ..

31 minutes ago

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

1 hour ago

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

3 hours ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.