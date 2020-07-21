UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zanardi Leaves Hospital For Specialist Neuro-rehab Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Zanardi leaves hospital for specialist neuro-rehab centre

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Paralympic champion and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has been transferred to a specialised neurological rehabilitation centre, doctors at the hospital where he was being treated after a serious handbike accident last month said on Tuesday.

"Following the suspension of sedation, the normality of his cardio-respiratory and metabolic conditions, and the stability of both his general clinical condition and neurological picture enabled the champion to be transferred to a specialised recovery rehabilitation centre," a statement from Siena's Santa Maria delle Scotte hospital said.

Zanardi, who had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident two decades ago, suffered serious head injuries when he lost control of his handbike during a road race in Tuscany and crashed into an oncoming truck on June 19.

Zanardi has become one of the best-known figures in paralympic sports following the 2001 motor racing accident on the Lausitzring track in Germany.

He raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus in F1 in the early 1990s before switching to the CART championship in the United States where he was series champion in 1997 and 1998.

He returned to F1 with Williams in 1999 before heading back to CART.

Zanardi won two gold medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and four years later won two more in Rio de Janeiro.

He also won the Rome marathon in 2010 and the New York race the following year.

Related Topics

Accident Sports Driver Road Germany Santa Maria Rio De Janeiro London Marathon Siena Rome New York United States June Gold From Race

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

19 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

35 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

40 minutes ago

Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome p ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.