Zanevska Wins First Title At Poland Open

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Zanevska wins first title at Poland Open

Gdynia, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Belgium's Maryna Zanevska defeated fellow first-time finalist Kristina Kucova of Slovakia to capture her maiden WTA title at the Poland Open on Sunday.

The Ukraine-born Zanevska, ranked 165 in the world, triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Last week in Lausanne, the 27-year-old had reached her first quarter-final on the main tour before falling to eventual champion Tamara Zidansek in the last-four.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

