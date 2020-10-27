Zanzibar opposition says 3 shot dead by police in pre-election clashes

Stone Town, Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Zanzibar's main opposition party said Tuesday that three people had been shot dead by police on the archipelago's island of Pemba, as clashes erupted ahead of elections.

"Verified reports from Pemba in Zanzibar indicate that three citizens have been shot dead by the police using live ammunition," read a statement from the opposition ACT-Wazalendo (Alliance for Change and Transparency) party.