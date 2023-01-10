ZATCA urges taxpayers to file excise tax returns for Nov & Dec

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged business sector taxpayers eligible to pay excise tax to submit their tax returns for last November and December, on a date not later than the 15th of January.

The authority has called on taxpayers to file their tax returns immediately on its website (zatca.gov.sa) to avoid a fine of 5% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days after the due date.

In the meantime, ZATCA invites taxpayers of the business sector who wish to learn more about the excise tax to reach out via its 24/7 call center (19993), the Customer Care Twitter account (@Zatca_care), via e-mail (info@zatca.

gov.sa), or by instant messages on ZATCA's website (zatca.gov.sa).

The excise tax is a tax law in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is levied at various rates on goods that have an adverse effect on public health or the environment, which include soft drinks, energy drinks, sweetened drinks, tobacco, and the like.