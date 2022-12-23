UrduPoint.com

Zelenksy, Biden Show Unity

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Zelenksy, Biden show unity

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington sent Russia a message of steadfast unity and resolve, but defense analysts say he needs more concrete battlefield gains to sustain US and NATO backing through 2023 and fend off pressure to negotiate with Moscow.

In his first trip outside Ukraine since the war began last February, Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from President Joe Biden at the White House and then from US lawmakers whom he addressed in Congress.

But the thin attendance of Republicans for the Ukraine leader's congressional address, and Biden's reticence to provide him powerful offensive weapons, citing allies' concerns, showed there remained limits to the support.

That adds pressure on Kyiv's forces to show more progress in fighting Russia's army in the coming months.

"For the next several months, Ukraine is in a good spot in terms of financial support from both the United States and European allies and partners," said Luke Coffey, a defense expert at the Hudson Institute.

Sometime this winter Coffey expects Kyiv's forces to launch a new thrust toward Russian-held Melitopol in the south.

If successful, that could shore up support over the longer term, he said.

"But we have to start thinking like, this will be a war that's measured in years and not months. And we have to start planning accordingly," he added.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Visit Progress Melitopol United States February Congress From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

37 seconds ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

9 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

9 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

9 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

9 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.