Zelensky Arrives At ICC Headquarters: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

The Hague, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Thursday at the International Criminal Court in The Hague under heavy security, an AFP correspondent saw.

Kyiv had confirmed earlier that Zelensky will meet with the leadership of the ICC, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia's Vladimir Putin over a war crime charge.

An AFP correspondent saw Zelensky arrive at the ICC under heavy security measures, as a Ukrainian flag was flown at the court.

Dressed in his recognisable green combat fatigues, and flanked by several members of his staff, Zelenksy was greeted by ICC President Piotr Hofmanski.

The Netherlands has pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

"It's so exciting to see him! I hope he goes inside and tells them that this war has to stop," said 12-year-old Zlata, who was part of a family of three Ukrainians standing outside the court.

Zelensky is also due to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren and make a speech entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine".

Dutch news agency ANP said he had arrived at Amsterdam's Schipol Airport on Wednesday evening after attending a summit in Finland.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is also set to meet with Zelensky and Rutte and tweeted Thursday that he was on the way to The Hague.

Zelensky's surprise visit to the country came a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

