Zelensky asks allies for fighter jets on UK visit

London, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky used a visit to London on Wednesday to urge allies to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country as Britain promised to train Ukrainian fighter pilots.

As the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and Ukraine braces for a fresh Russian offensive in the east, Zelensky is pushing ever harder for friendly nations to send tanks, jets, and missiles.

Zelensky, dressed in his usual green fatigues, received waves of applause as he made a historic address to both the lower and upper houses of the British parliament on what is only his second overseas trip since the war began.

"I appeal to you and the world... for combat aircrafts for Ukraine, wings for freedom," he said.

"The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most.

.. important victory of our lifetime it will be a victory over the very idea of the war." Zelensky kicked off his visit at 10 Downing Street where he held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is also due to meet King Charles III and will visit Ukrainian troops receiving military training in southwest England.

Britain says it has already trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops "to battle readiness" over the past six months and will train a further 20,000 this year.

The new UK training will "ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future", the Britain said, although Western countries have so far ruled out sending jets themselves.

After meeting Zelensky, Sunak told parliament the UK would continue "to support Ukraine to ensure decisive military victory on the battlefield, this year".