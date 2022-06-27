UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Asks G7 To Limit Price Of Russian Oil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Zelensky asks G7 to limit price of Russian oil

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked the Group of Seven rich nations to further squeeze Russia over its invasion of Ukraine by capping prices of oil exported by Moscow.

"For us, a consistent position of the G7 countries on sanctions is important. They must be further strengthened, by limiting the prices of oil exported by the aggressor," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account after addressing a G7 leaders meeting in Germany via video-link.

He added that "Ukraine feels the support of the G7 countries".

"Thank you for the defence and financial aid given to our country in its fight against the Russian invasion," he said.

A senior US official told reporters Monday that negotiations on how to cap the amount of money the Russians can get for their key oil exports were advancing.

The United States and Canada, which are far less reliant on Russia as an energy supplier than Europe, have banned all Russian oil imports.

