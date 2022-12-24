UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Blasts Russian 'terror' After Kherson City Shelled

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Zelensky blasts Russian 'terror' after Kherson city shelled

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November.

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelensky said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack and calling the attack "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure." "It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," Zelensky said.

On the day marking ten months since the beginning of the war, a string of shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire erupted.

AFP journalists at the scene saw several bodies laying on the ground, including a man killed in his car near the market.

Another man, whose car had been blown up, had severe head injuries.

"We know of at least five dead and 20 injured," the Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Despite Russia's retreat from the southern port city in November, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow's weaponry and under constant threat.

On December 15, Russian shelling killed two people including a Red Cross worker in Kherson and completely cut power in the southern city.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire World Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas Car Man Kherson November December Market From

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work l ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work launches &#039;Waste-free Schoo ..

48 seconds ago
 Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail ..

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

5 minutes ago
 Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AG ..

Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

15 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

27 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood ..

Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

37 minutes ago
 Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Ar ..

Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Arab Poetry

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.