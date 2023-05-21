UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Compares Bakhmut 'total Destruction' To Hiroshima In 1945

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Zelensky compares Bakhmut 'total destruction' to Hiroshima in 1945

Hiroshima, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday compared the "total destruction" of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to the 1945 devastation of Hiroshima, now hosting the G7 summit, after it was hit by a US atomic bomb.

Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 people, has been the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle in Russia's invasion.

Occasional footage from Bakhmut during months of heavy fighting have shown a city of ruins.

"The photos of Hiroshima remind me of Bakhmut. There is absolutely nothing alive. All the buildings are destroyed," Zelensky said.

"Absolute total destruction. There is nothing. There are no people." Zelensky said that Japan rebuilding of Hiroshima inspired him to rebuild Ukrainian cities and towns destroyed in the invasion.

"Now, Hiroshima is rebuilt," he said.

"We dream of rebuilding all our cities that are now in ruins and every village where not a single house is left after Russian strikes."Zelensky spoke a day after Russia claimed to have fully taken control of Bakhmut.

Without giving a clear answer, Zelensky said Russian troops were in Bakhmut but insisted it was "not occupied".

Related Topics

Russia Hiroshima Japan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclass ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclassifies 64 air quality monitorin ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039 ..

Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039;Shams Creative Fest&#039;

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach footba ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Cor ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency an ..

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency and its Impact on operational co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.