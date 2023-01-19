UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Criticises Reported German Hesitation On Supplying Tanks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Zelensky criticises reported German hesitation on supplying tanks

Davos, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised hesitation by Germany about supplying its modern Leopard tanks, with reports saying Berlin will only provide them if the US offers its Abrams tanks as well.

"There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'," Zelensky told an audience in Davos by videolink.

"I don't think this is the right strategy to go with." He also reiterated his intention of reclaiming Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.

"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he said, speaking in Ukrainian. "Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back.

" Ukraine's Western allies and arms suppliers are set to meet on Friday at the US-run Ramstein base in Germany.

"We need all the strength there is out there because we are fighting against all of this tyranny," he said, adding: "We can not just do it (the fight) with motivation and morale." He compared weapons to a "vaccine against Russian tyranny." Asked about fighting on the frontlines, he said there was "no stagnation" but there was a "slowdown" during the winter.

Zelensky was also asked whether a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others on Wednesday near Kyiv was an "accident or something more sinister.""The investigation is ongoing. There are several theories and I'm not authorised to talk about any of them until the investigation is finished," Zelensky replied.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Germany Berlin All Share

Recent Stories

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

17 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

18 minutes ago
 TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

24 minutes ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

32 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery recycling facility

1 hour ago
 Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assi ..

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.