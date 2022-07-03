Zelensky denies Lysychansk under Russian control

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday denied Moscow's claim that Russian troops had captured Ukraine's strategic eastern city of Lysychansk.

"We cannot say today that Lysychansk is under (Russian) control.

There is fighting on the outskirts," Zelensky told a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Zelensky warned, however, of "risks" that the Lugansk region, where Lysychansk was the last major city in Ukrainian hands, "will be completely occupied" by Moscow.