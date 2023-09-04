Open Menu

Zelensky Discussed 'functioning Of Grain Corridor' With Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Zelensky discussed 'functioning of grain corridor' with Macron

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke on Sunday, discussing the "functioning" of a sea corridor set up by Kyiv for safe navigation of ships after Moscow exited a landmark grain deal.

The phone call came on the eve of a summit in Russia between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wants to revive the grain deal, and as Moscow hit Ukraine's Odesa region with drones.

"We also discussed ways to ensure the functioning of the grain corridor and enhance the security of the Odesa region," Zelensky said on social media after a phone call with Macron.

Ukraine this week said four more ships had gone through its temporary maritime corridor in the Black Sea, set up last month to ensure safe navigation.

Erdogan is due to meet Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, amid hopes for the revival of the deal.

Zelensky also thanked Macron for France's "crucial military aid" to Kyiv and said the pair "discussed the next packages".

The French presidency said Macron "reiterated France's determination to continue supporting Ukraine militarily, industrially and economically over the long term, so that Ukraine can regain its full sovereignty".

The presidency said the two countries had "decided to launch discussions on a bilateral arrangement".

In July, G7 countries pledged long-term military support for Ukraine, negotiated by each country under bilateral agreements detailing the weapons they will supply.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media France Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan July Sunday

Recent Stories

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

10 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

4 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

4 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

7 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

7 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

7 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

7 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

7 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

9 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

9 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous