Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres to meet Thursday in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine on Thursday to discuss a political solution to the conflict, the UN announced, as Kyiv reported an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its nuclear energy agency's website it said was launched from Russia.

Tuesday's announcement came as Russia claimed massive explosions at a military facility on the Kremlin-controlled Crimean peninsula that also damaged electrical power infrastructure were the result of "sabotage".

Guterres, Erdogan and Zelensky will meet in the western city of Lviv to discuss "the need for a political solution to this conflict," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN chief will then visit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa -- one of three ports being used in the recent deal to export grain -- before heading to Turkey.

Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom reported what it called an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its website, but said its operations had not been disrupted.

"On August 16, 2022, the most powerful cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion occurred against Energoatom's website," the agency said on Telegram, adding that it "was attacked from Russian territory".

- 'Catastrophe' - Early on Tuesday, huge fireballs erupted at a military site in Crimea where ammunition was temporarily being stored and clouds of black smoke billowed into the air, images posted on social media showed.

"As a result of an act of sabotage, a military storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged," Russian news agencies reported the defence ministry as saying.

The blasts -- caused by a fire that led ammunition to detonate -- damaged civilian infrastructure, "including power lines, a power plant, a railway track" and residential buildings, the ministry said.

The explosions come one week after at least one person was killed in similar explosions at a Russian military airbase in Crimea.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either incident, but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the explosions had likely damaged infrastructure supplying power generated at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Crimea.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine -- Europe's largest.

UN spokesman Dujarric said he had "no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant" would be raised at Thursday's meeting.

- 'Cannon fodder' - Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the Black Sea region as a staging ground for its invasion.

Moscow ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, anticipating little military resistance and hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple the government in Kyiv within hours.

"The situation in Ukraine shows that the US is trying to prolong this conflict," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Washington is "using the people of Ukraine as cannon fodder", he added.

Washington has provided key backing to Kyiv, in particular supplying long-range, precision artillery that has allowed Ukraine to strike Russian supply facilities deep inside Moscow-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Donbas region, which has seen most of the fighting, Ukraine said Russia had launched a "massive" offensive from an oil refinery in the recently captured city of Lysychansk in Lugansk province.