UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Hails Advances As Russia Says Offensive Repelled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Zelensky hails advances as Russia says offensive repelled

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.

The contrasting claims came as Pope Francis's peace envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, arrived in Kyiv for two days of talks.

"Well done, warriors! We see how hysterically Russia reacts to any step we take there, all positions we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win," Zelensky said in a video message published on social media.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar had noted "some success" on the battlefield.

"The Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities. We are advancing there on a rather wide front," she said.

"The defensive operation includes counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some sectors, we are conducting offensive actions," Malyar added.

In May, Russia said it seized the now-destroyed eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the scene of the longest and one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Ukraine says it has been preparing a major offensive to recapture territory lost to Russia, but that there would be no announcement about when it would start.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said words "can only do harm" and posted a cryptic tweet, quoting lyrics from the Depeche Mode song "Enjoy the Silence".

US President Joe Biden wished Ukraine well on Monday in its expected counteroffensive.

Asked by AFP if he thought the expected Ukrainian pushback would work, the president answered by silently raising his hand and crossing his middle and index fingers.

The war has escalated in recent weeks, with increased attacks on both sides of the border with Russia.

Military experts expect Ukrainian forces to test Russian defences for weaknesses before starting a full-blown offensive.

Related Topics

Attack Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Social Media May Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fati ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2023

33 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

10 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

10 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.