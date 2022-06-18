UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Hails EU Backing As Fierce Battles Rock Donbas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels' support for Kyiv's European Union bid as a historic achievement, as "fierce battles" raged again in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

The European Commission spearheaded a powerful show of solidarity on Friday by backing Ukraine for EU candidate status, an endorsement that could add it to the list of countries vying for membership as early as next week.

All 27 leaders must back Ukraine's candidacy at a Brussels summit next week but the heads of the bloc's biggest members -- France, Germany and Italy -- gave full-throated support to the idea during a highly symbolic visit to Kyiv this week.

Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelensky called the decision a "historic achievement" and said it would "certainly bring our victory closer" against Russia.

"Ukrainian institutions maintain resilience even in conditions of war. Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now," Zelensky said in a video address.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her support of clear by donning a striking outfit in Ukraine's national colours in blue and yellow.

"We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us for the European dream," she said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France European Union Visit Germany Brussels Italy All

Recent Stories

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: She ..

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Sheikh Rashid

16 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

37 minutes ago
 What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

2 hours ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

3 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

3 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.