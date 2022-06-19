UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Hails EU Backing As Fierce Battles Rock Donbas

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels' support for Kyiv's European Union bid as a historic achievement, as "fierce battles" raged again in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

The European Commission spearheaded a powerful show of solidarity on Friday by backing Ukraine for EU candidate status, an endorsement that could add it to the list of countries vying for membership as early as next week.

All 27 leaders must back Ukraine's candidacy at a Brussels summit next week but the heads of the bloc's biggest members -- France, Germany and Italy -- gave full-throated support to the idea during a highly symbolic visit to Kyiv this week.

Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelensky called the decision a "historic achievement" and said it would "certainly bring our victory closer" against Russia.

"Ukrainian institutions maintain resilience even in conditions of war. Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now," Zelensky said in a video address.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her support of clear by donning a striking outfit in Ukraine's national colours in blue and yellow.

"We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us for the European dream," she said.

