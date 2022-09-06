UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Hopes Truss Will Help Ukraine 'thwart' Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Zelensky hopes Truss will help Ukraine 'thwart' Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he hoped Britain's new Conservative leader Liz Truss would help Kyiv "thwart" Russia.

Truss has been confirmed as Britain's new Conservative leader, taking over from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of Zelensky's greatest backers.

Zelensky said in his daily address that he was "looking forward to the start of cooperation" with Truss.

"I believe that together we will be able to do more to protect our peoples and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts," Zelensky said.

"We in Ukraine know her well -- she has always been on the bright side of European politics," Ukraine's president said, adding that "the main thing is to preserve our unity".

Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

London has funnelled military hardware, funding and training resources to Kyiv's embattled forces, now waging battles in the nation's south and east.

Zelensky last month awarded Johnson the "Order of Liberty" -- a Ukrainian honour given to those who buttress the country's sovereignty -- during his third visit to Ukraine since the war began.

