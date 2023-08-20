Open Menu

Zelensky Lands At Netherlands Air Base: Dutch Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Zelensky lands at Netherlands air base: Dutch govt

Eindhoven, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Sunday at a Dutch air force base in Eindhoven, two days after the United States approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

His flight landed around midday (1000 GMT), a Dutch government spokesperson told AFP, although details of the delivery of aircraft to Ukraine have not been unveiled.

"Together with the First Lady and the team, we arrived in the Netherlands. As always, we will have substantive talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte," Zelensky posted on Telegram in English.

"The main issue is F-16 for Ukraine to protect our people from Russian terror. We are getting stronger. The agenda also includes the Global Peace Summit, the #PeaceFormula, and bringing the terrorist state to justice."amo-jcp/gil/imm

