Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the lead following Sunday's parliamentary election with a record tally of 43.9 percent, exit polls showed.

The pro-Moscow opposition Platform For Life was second with 11.5 percent of the vote, according to combined figures from three pollsters.