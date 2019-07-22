Zelensky party well ahead in Ukraine parliament vote: partial results

(@imziishan)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was on course for a decisive victory in parliamentary elections, partial results showed Monday.

The comedian-turned-president's Servant of the People party had 42 percent of the vote, well ahead of its nearest rival on just over 12 percent, with 44 percent of votes counted.