Zelensky Party Well Ahead In Ukraine Parliament Vote: Partial Results

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:00 PM

Zelensky party well ahead in Ukraine parliament vote: partial results

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was on course for a decisive victory in parliamentary elections, partial results showed Monday.

The comedian-turned-president's Servant of the People party had 42 percent of the vote, well ahead of its nearest rival on just over 12 percent, with 44 percent of votes counted.

