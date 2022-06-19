UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Pays First Visit To South Ukraine's War-damaged Mykolaiv

Published June 19, 2022

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine's war-damaged Mykolaiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv on Saturday for the first time since the Russian invasion in a rare trip outside Kyiv.

Zelensky's office published a video of him looking at a badly damaged high-rise residential building in the city and holding a meeting with local officials.

His visit comes a day after a Russian strike killed two people and injured 20 in the city.

Mykolaiv has been targeted by Russian forces since the start of their invasion on February 24.

In the video Zelensky was shown damage to a residential building by local governor Vitaliy Kim.

The tall building had a gaping hole, with the inside of apartments visible.

A blue and yellow Ukrainian trident was seen in one of the shattered windows.

