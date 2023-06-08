Zelensky praises rescue efforts in Kherson

Kherson, Ukraine, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday praised the efforts from rescuers and volunteers who were evacuating residents from the Kherson region, partially flooded after the destruction of a Russian-held dam.

"In Kherson, I visited a crossing point where people are being evacuated from flooded areas.

Our task is to protect lives and help people as much as possible. I thank the rescuers and volunteers! I thank everyone involved in this work!" Zelensky said.

Zelensky published videos showing him meeting local officials, who were explaining the system in place, and going to look at the floodwater.

Shortly before, Zelensky had announced a working trip to Kherson region, where AFP journalists saw reinforced security in the morning.