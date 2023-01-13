Zelensky promises 'everything necessary' to defend Soledar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bakhmut, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Soledar in the east would be armed with everything they need to keep Russian troops at bay in some of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Kyiv said earlier its troops were fighting to retain control of the now-battered industrial towns in the east, which Russian mercenaries claimed earlier this week to have taken.

The Kremlin has made capturing the Bakhmut -- and Soledar with it -- its Primary objective after nearly one year of fighting, having been forced to abandon more ambitious goals such as seizing the capital Kyiv.

"I want to emphasise that the units defending these cities will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary, on time and without interruption," Zelensky said in a statement after a meeting with senior military officials.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said earlier the fight for Soledar was "the fiercest and heaviest" of the war.

"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.

Although Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed early Wednesday its forces had captured Soledar, the defence ministry in Moscow said fighting was ongoing and Ukraine denied any full takeover.

Military maps released by Russia's defence ministry on Thursday did not show Soledar under the control of Moscow's regular army.