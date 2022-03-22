UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Renews Offer Of Putin Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday, declaring the status of disputed territories could be up for debate and a possible referendum.

Zelensky told local media that he was ready to meet Putin "in any format" to discuss ending the almost one-month-old war that has shattered several Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky said even the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian-backed statelets in Donbas was up for debate.

"At the first meeting with the president of Russia, I am ready to raise these issues," he said.

"There will be no appeals or historical speeches. I would discuss all issues with him in great detail" Zelensky said.

Russia has declared Crimea part of Russia and recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine.

All three areas were part of Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union and are at the centre of a decade-old crisis that on February 24 spilt into invasion and full-scale war.

"If I have this opportunity and Russia has the desire, we would go through all the questions," he told Ukrainian journalists in an interview published by media outlet Suspilne.

"Would we solve them all? No. But there is a chance, that we partially could -- at least to stop the war," he added.

Although Zelensky signalled that he was willing to talk about the status of the three areas, he has repeatedly insisted all three were part of Ukraine and that his country would not surrender.

Zelensky also warned that any peace agreement involving "historic" changes would be put to a national referendum.

Sonia Mycak, a Ukraine expert at the Australian National University said the promise of a popular vote likely dooms any suggestion of Kyiv ceding territory.

"The vast majority, like 80 percent, of Ukrainians are saying that they do not want to relinquish" those territories, Mycak said, citing two recent public opinion polls.

"I think it would be rejected by the population, I really do. Very high numbers of Ukrainians are saying 'we should not stop fighting'," she added.

"Ukrainians see themselves as under existential threat. It's not just the loss of territory it's the fact that they would have to live as Russians, there would be heavy Russification, there would be autocratic control." A month of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials have so far failed to stop or even slow a war that has forced 3.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country.

But with Russia's much-larger military seemingly unable to occupy the entire country or topple Zelensky's ever-more-popular government, the Ukrainian leader said the war was inevitably going to end at the negotiating table.

"It is impossible not to have a solution. By destroying us, he is definitely destroying himself," Zelensky said of Putin.

"I do not want us to go down in history as heroes and as a nation that does not exist... And if they destroy themselves, they won't even have any heroism left."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence February National University Media All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

10 hours ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

10 hours ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

10 hours ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>