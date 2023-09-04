Open Menu

Zelensky Replaces Defence Minister, Russian Drones Hit Ukraine Port

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Zelensky replaces defence minister, Russian drones hit Ukraine port

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced the departure of defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, calling for "new approaches" a year and a half into Russia's invasion.

The announcement came hours after Ukraine fought off an attack by Russian drones in the southern Odesa region early Sunday that hit a Danube port on the border with NATO member Romania.

"Oleksiy Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

"I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."He nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who has been head of the State Property Fund since last year, to replace Reznikov -- subject to approval by Ukraine's parliament.

News of Reznikov's removal comes with Kyiv's counteroffensive underway and amid Ukraine's general push against corruption in response to EU requests.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Corruption Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Romania Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

12 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

12 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

14 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

15 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

15 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

15 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

15 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

17 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

17 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

18 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous