UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says Bakhmut 'not Occupied'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Zelensky says Bakhmut 'not occupied'

Hiroshima, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday insisted that the east Ukrainian city Bakhmut -- which Moscow claimed to have captured a day earlier -- was "not occupied." "Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today," Zelensky told a press conference during the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"They are in Bakhmut," he said, not clarifying if that referred to Russian or Ukrainian troops.

"I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded," he said.

Ukraine has denied Russian claims made on Saturday that it had fully captured the city after the longest battle of the war.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar has instead claimed that Ukrainian troops are advancing "in the suburbs on the flanks", which would make it "very difficult for the enemy to be in Bakhmut".

Ukrainian soldiers have "semi-encircled the city", she said, adding that Ukraine was still in control of a residential area and some industrial facilities.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Hiroshima Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclass ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclassifies 64 air quality monitorin ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039 ..

Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039;Shams Creative Fest&#039;

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach footba ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Cor ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency an ..

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency and its Impact on operational co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.