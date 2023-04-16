UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says Discussed Macron's China Visit With French President

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Zelensky says discussed Macron's China visit with French president

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he discussed with Emmanuel Macron his visit to China, after the French president raised ire over remarks he made relating to Taiwan.

The two leaders also "discussed the next steps in the organisation of a peace summit," Macron's office said in a statement.

Zelensky in December proposed a global summit to chart a path to peace in Ukraine, however no details emerged from the call on what is planned.

"I had almost an hour and a half conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron... The results of President Macron's recent visit to China were discussed," Zelensky said on social media.

Macron, who visited China last week, raised hackles on both sides of the Atlantic last weekend in an interview in which he said Europe should not be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing or get caught up in any escalation over Taiwan.

The French president stood by his controversial comments on Wednesday on a visit to Amsterdam, saying that being a US ally did not mean being a "vassal".

Macron's visit to China was dominated by discussions on the war in Ukraine, with Beijing being a close partner of Moscow.

Zelensky said he had expressed gratitude to his French counterpart for "condemning the terrible and inhumane execution of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian war criminals".

That comment referred to the emergence of a video apparently showing the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner, which has prompted international outrage.

Russian authorities said Thursday they were examining the images to determine their authenticity.

On Saturday Macron reaffirmed that "France stands by the Ukrainian and international courts to ensure that no crime committed in the context of Russian aggression goes unpunished," according to the Elysee.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Washington Social Media France Visit Beijing Amsterdam December Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

52 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

10 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.