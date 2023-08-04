Open Menu

Zelensky Says Frontline Combat 'hard' But Ukraine 'dominates'

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Zelensky says frontline combat 'hard' but Ukraine 'dominates'

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kyiv's troops were faced with brutal fighting all along the front but were prevailing nonetheless.

"The occupiers are trying to stop our guys with all their might. The attacks are very brutal," Zelensky said.

Ukraine began its long-awaited counteroffensive in June to push back Russian forces from territories in the east and the south but made modest advances.

Zelensky said combat was "hard everywhere. But whatever the enemy does, it is the Ukrainian force that dominates".

He said troops were battling in the eastern hotspot areas of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka and Avdiivka and on the southern frontline.

Late summer and early autumn 2022, Ukraine retook swathes of territory around Kherson and Kharkiv in rapid counteroffensives.

But Ukrainian forces are now contending with well-entrenched Russian defensive positions built over several months.

Kyiv has warned this counteroffensive could be long and difficult and urged allies to send more weapons.

