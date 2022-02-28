Zelensky says he is willing to 'try' Russia talks, but sceptical

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was willing to "try" talks with Russia but is sceptical of them, as Kyiv and Moscow prepare to meet at Ukraine's border with Belarus on the fourth day of Russia's invasion.

"I will be honest, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," Zelensky said in a video address. He added that if there was a "chance" to end war, he should take part in the talks.