UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says Joint 2030 World Cup Bid 'symbol Of Faith' In Ukraine Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Zelensky says joint 2030 World Cup bid 'symbol of faith' in Ukraine victory

Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine's joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup with Spain and Portugal was "more than a symbol of faith in our joint victory".

"Ukraine will endure, prevail and be rebuilt thanks to the solidarity of its partners," Zelensky said on Twitter about his war-scarred country.

He added that it was "very symbolic" that two EU nations were in a position to organise the tournament together with aspiring member Ukraine, in a video published on social media.

"It is our common bid. The chances of its success are pretty high," he said.

The Spanish football federation said in a statement that the three countries hope their joint bid will be a "source of inspiration for society" and provide "a message of solidarity and hope".

The decision by the sport's world governing body FIFA is expected in 2024. The other official bid has been launched by Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine Social Media Twitter FIFA Argentina Spain Portugal Paraguay Chile Uruguay

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

2 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

2 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

2 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

2 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.