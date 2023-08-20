Open Menu

Zelensky Says Russia Hit University, Theatre In Chernihiv, Warns Of Dead

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 10:01 AM

Zelensky says Russia hit university, theatre in Chernihiv, warns of dead

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that the Russian army had hit the central square of the northern city of Chernihiv including a theatre and a university, warning there are victims.

Chernihiv lies some 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Kyiv towards the border with Belarus.

"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded." He posted a video from the scene that showed debris around a large Soviet-era building, with parked cars around it that were partially destroyed, with smashed roofs and windows blown out.

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, earlier said that the centre of the city was probably struck with a ballistic missile and called on people to "stay in hiding places".

Russian forces marched through Chernihiv when they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from several directions, including from Belarus.

They were then pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

Since Moscow's forces were repelled from the area, northern Ukraine has been largely spared by the fierce fighting that has raged in the east and south.

Related Topics

Dead Army Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Chernihiv Belarus February Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

8 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

11 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

11 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

11 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

11 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

11 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

11 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

11 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous