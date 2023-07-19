Open Menu

Zelensky Says Russia 'targeted' Grain Deal Sites

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Zelensky says Russia 'targeted' grain deal sites

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Russian strikes had "deliberately" hit sites in Ukraine used to export grain after Moscow attacked the coastal region of Odesa for a second night in a row.

Russia pounded Ukraine's southern region of Odesa with missiles and drones in the early hours of Wednesday, the second consecutive night of attacks since Moscow pulled out of a grain export deal.

"Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The Office of the Prosecutor General said it was the largest attack on the Black Sea coast of Odesa so far and that 10 civilians, including a nine-year-old boy, had been injured.

Officials said grain terminals and infrastructure in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk had been attacked.

Kyiv said Russia had fired air, land and sea-based cruise missiles, including the Kalibr, and 32 Iranian-made drones.

Thirty-seven air targets have been destroyed -- including 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, one X-59 guided missile and 23 drones, the Ukrainian air force said.

Aside from the port infrastructure, a number of apartment buildings, hotels and warehouses have been damaged, officials said.

"The X-59 was shot down by air defence forces on its approach to the shore and crashed in one of Odesa's neighbourhoods, creating a large crater, with the blast wave damaging several buildings around it," said Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration.

