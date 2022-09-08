UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says Ukraine Forces Recaptured Places Near Kharkiv

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Zelensky says Ukraine forces recaptured places near Kharkiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Kyiv troops have recaptured from Russian forces several settlements in the Kharkiv region in the country's northeast.

"This week we have good news from Kharkiv region," Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that "now is not the right time to name those settlements, where the Ukrainian flag has returned".

Observers have reported a breakthrough by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in recent days, with no official confirmation of the potential gains.

Ukraine has been waging a counter-offensive in the south of the country since last week, where it also claimed recapturing several villages.

Kharkiv region has been partly occupied by Russian troops since the start of the invasion launched on February 24.

The city of the same name -- the second largest in Ukraine -- is regularly targeted by deadly bombardments, but the Russian troops have never managed to seize it.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Kharkiv February From

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

43 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

43 minutes ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

43 minutes ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

43 minutes ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

43 minutes ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.