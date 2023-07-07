Zelensky says Ukraine needs 'honesty' in ties with NATO

Prague, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that Kyiv wanted "honesty" in its ties with NATO, as he began a tour of countries ahead of a key summit of the Western military bloc.

Zelensky is seeking NATO accession for his country, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022, and has said that Kyiv wants to receive an "invitation" to join the bloc at next week's summit in Lithuania.

"We need honesty in our ties," Zelensky told reporters in Prague, alongside Czech President Petr Pavel.

He said it was time to demonstrate "the courage and strength of this alliance." "We need this motivation," he added.

The summit is expected to take decisions to establish a NATO-Ukraine council and individual allies will provide security guarantees to Kyiv, including economic and military assistance.

Zelensky urged NATO to show its "strength and unity" ahead of its summit in Vilnius, calling on it to give Ukraine a "clear signal".

"Ukraine does not have an invitation in one form or another," Zelensky said.