Open Menu

Zelensky Says Ukraine Needs 'honesty' In Ties With NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Zelensky says Ukraine needs 'honesty' in ties with NATO

Prague, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that Kyiv wanted "honesty" in its ties with NATO, as he began a tour of countries ahead of a key summit of the Western military bloc.

Zelensky is seeking NATO accession for his country, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022, and has said that Kyiv wants to receive an "invitation" to join the bloc at next week's summit in Lithuania.

"We need honesty in our ties," Zelensky told reporters in Prague, alongside Czech President Petr Pavel.

He said it was time to demonstrate "the courage and strength of this alliance." "We need this motivation," he added.

The summit is expected to take decisions to establish a NATO-Ukraine council and individual allies will provide security guarantees to Kyiv, including economic and military assistance.

Zelensky urged NATO to show its "strength and unity" ahead of its summit in Vilnius, calling on it to give Ukraine a "clear signal".

"Ukraine does not have an invitation in one form or another," Zelensky said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Prague Vilnius Alliance Lithuania February Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

10 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

10 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

11 hours ago
Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

11 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

11 hours ago
 Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

11 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

11 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

11 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous