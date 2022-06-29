UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says Will Attend G20 Depending On Other 'participants'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Zelensky says will attend G20 depending on other 'participants'

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday told Indonesia's visiting President Joko Widodo that he will attend the upcoming G20 summit in Bali depending on who else is attending.

"Certainly I accept the invitation. Ukraine's participation will depend on the security situation in the country and on the composition of the summit's participants," Zelensky said following their talks in Kyiv, in an apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance.

Widodo was in Kyiv Wednesday before heading to Moscow to meet Putin, who on February 24 sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine.

Indonesia, like most major emerging economies, has tried to maintain a neutral position and has called for a peaceful resolution to Russia's months-long offensive in Ukraine.

Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year and Jakarta has come under Western pressure to exclude Russia's president from the gathering after announcing in April he had been invited.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Tuesday that Widodo had ruled out Putin's attendance at the body's November summit, a statement the Kremlin quickly rejected.

G20 nations make up about 80 percent of total world economic output, while the G7 contributes about 31 percent.

Putin joined last year's G20 summit in Rome in October via videoconference, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Jakarta Rome Vladimir Putin Indonesia Joko Widodo February April October November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abb ..

Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abbottabad promoted

2 hours ago
 25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered ..

25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered

2 hours ago
 Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on J ..

Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on July 7

2 hours ago
 SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

2 hours ago
 Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on goo ..

Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on good performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.