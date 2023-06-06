UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says 'world Must React' To Kakhovka Dam Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Zelensky says 'world must react' to Kakhovka dam attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said the "world must react" to the Kakhovka dam attack, blaming Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding.

"The world must react," he said on social media, adding that Russia had carried out "an internal explosion of the structures" of the plant at 2:50 am local time (2350 GMT).

An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine earlier Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, and two dozen villages and sent hundreds fleeing.

Russia insists that the dam was partially destroyed by "multiple strikes" coming from Ukrainian forces.

