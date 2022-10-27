UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Sees 'positive Trend' In Israel Ties After Intel Sharing

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties after intel sharing

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he sees a "positive trend" in Kyiv's relations with Israel after the two countries shared intelligence about Russia's purported use of hundreds of Iranian drones in its war against its neighbour.

"So we are at the beginning of cooperation, this is a positive trend in relations with Israel," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, adding that "after a long pause, I see us moving forward".

Zelensky's comments come two days after he criticised Israel's neutrality in the Ukraine war, saying the decision by Israeli leaders not to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

But on Wednesday, speaking during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Zelensky stated that Ukraine and Israel were now sharing key information.

"The intelligence data, which is now being discussed, once again confirms what our intelligence was aware of -- around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, 60-70 percent of them have been shot down."Zelensky called on Russia to release from Turkey some 170 cargo ships meant to export Ukrainian grain to African and Asian countries. Kyiv accuses Moscow of deliberately delaying the ships with unnecessary inspections.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Guinea-Bissau From Asia

Recent Stories

Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties afte ..

Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties after intel sharing

7 minutes ago
 S.Africa to swallow part of Eskom's debt to keep i ..

S.Africa to swallow part of Eskom's debt to keep it afloat

8 minutes ago
 Methane Concentration Level in 2021 Reaches All-Ti ..

Methane Concentration Level in 2021 Reaches All-Time High - Meteorological Body

8 minutes ago
 Costs of Charging Electric Car in Italy Up by Over ..

Costs of Charging Electric Car in Italy Up by Over 150% Compared to Last Year - ..

8 minutes ago
 "Present establishment not involved in Arshad Sahr ..

"Present establishment not involved in Arshad Sahrif's assassination": Faisal Va ..

8 minutes ago
 Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in Eu ..

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in European Countries - Parliament

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.