Zelensky Set For Frankfurt Book Fair As Ukraine Stars

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian authors led by "punk poet" Sergiy Zhadan will feature prominently at the world's biggest publishing event.

Zelensky will make his speech Thursday via video link at the five-day annual fair, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world and hundreds of exhibitors.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, is also due to speak at a side event.

Russian state institutions usually in charge of running their nation's stand have been banned, with prominent opponents of President Vladimir Putin instead given the stage.

The fair's director Juergen Boos said the event aimed to "offer direct support to our Ukrainian colleagues now as they withstand the Russian attack".

"We are completely flabbergasted by a war in Europe which threatens the peaceful order following the fall of the Iron Curtain," he said.

The Ukrainian publishing industry has a big stand at the fair, which Boos said was "an act of resistance at the attempt to annihilate the culture of this country".

The 2022 edition marks a return to near normal for the fair after pandemic-induced disruptions.

"The Frankfurt book fair, after two years of pandemic, is back in full force," said the director.

"The big VIPs, from politics and literary life, are here in person."The 2020 fair was almost fully digital, while last year's was muted with many authors joining only via video link.

This year's event has no restrictions, although the number of countries represented is still below the level at the last pre-pandemic fair in 2019.

