Zelensky Slams 'barbaric' Russian Strike On Museum

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Zelensky slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture after a missile strike on a museum killed two people and wounded 10.

Zelensky reported the strike on a local history museum in Kupiansk, a city near the frontline in the northeast, and gave an updated toll in his evening video address.

"Russia killed two women with this strike... 10 people were wounded, they are being provided with the necessary assistance," he said.

Earlier, he had reported one death, accusing Russia of "killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods" and "doing everything to destroy us completely.

Our history, our culture, our people".

He posted a video on Telegram of people in military uniform walking through the rubble of a partly destroyed building with its windows shattered.

In his video address, he said Russia had in total destroyed more than 60 museums and galleries.

Ukraine regained Kupiansk, a key rail hub in northeastern Ukraine, in September.

As fear mounted that Russia may be pushing to retake the city, Ukraine ordered vulnerable residents to evacuate at the beginning of March.

